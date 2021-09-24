Do tests even if the first dose of the vaccine is administered

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Corona tests should be done of shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers and flower sellers who are super spreaders. Even though they have taken the first dose of the vaccine, they should still be tested, said district collector Sunil Chavan on Friday.

Citizens should be encouraged to take the second dose. More than 19 lakh vaccines have been administered in the district. Measures should be taken to ensure that more and more vaccinations are carried out. He also said that the required vaccination centers, manpower and equipment should be increased. A meeting of the corona control task force was held in the collector office on the backdrop of the third wave. Chavan said, help from private clinics, nursing colleges should be sought. Emphasis should be placed on reduction of containment zones in rural areas. Shop inspectors, food and drug administration, and transport department officials should also take action to ensure that corona does not spread. The district collector directed punitive action against those who do not wear masks. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, Zilla Parishad CEO Nilesh Gatne, superintendent of police Nimit Goyal, additional collector Dr Anant Gawhane, resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal, additional municipal commissioner BB Nemane were present.

Discipline auto rickshaw drivers

Aurangabad is the tourism capital. The discipline of the city is reflected in the attire of the auto rickshaw drivers. All auto rickshaw drivers should carry a license. Necessary uniforms should be worn. All government directives should be followed. Chavan also appealed to all auto rickshaw drivers to follow discipline.