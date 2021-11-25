Don’t believe rumuors on social media: CP

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Various messages are posted on social media with the intention to distort the cordial relations between two religious groups in the city. Hence, the residents should be alert and should not believe the rumours on social media, appealed commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta.

He was addressing a meeting of the religious leaders and eminent persons from the Muslim community, held at the police commissionerate on Thursday. Maulana Nasim Miftahi, Maulana Iqbal Ansari and others were present.

Dr Gupta further said, social media is used extensively by people. Although social media is beneficial, some anti-social elements try to disrupt peace and harmony by misusing it. Rumours are spread through it. Many people morph the videos and pictures of the incidents that occurred in other states or districts and post on social media, which hampers communal harmony. The police are having strict vigil on the messages spread on social media, he mentioned.

The religious leaders said that the sale of liquor and sedatives has increased in the city due to which the crime has increased. Strict action should be taken against those involved in this illegal business, they demanded.