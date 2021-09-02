Doordarshan Assistant Engineer More retires
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 08:50 PM2021-09-02T20:50:09+5:302021-09-02T20:50:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 2: The Doordarshan, Aurangabad office head, assistant engineer Shankar Narayan More retired on August 31. He was ...
Aurangabad, Sept 2:
The Doordarshan, Aurangabad office head, assistant engineer Shankar Narayan More retired on August 31. He was given a farewell. Assistant engineer Satish Sahasrabuddhe presided over.
Narendra Narsikar, Umakant Suradkar, Dilipkumar Jatav, Meera Ambekar, Dr Sahebrao Sonawane, Kirti Bochare, Priyanka More, Yogita More, Anantkumar Kodade and other spoke on the occasion. Sahashrabuddhe made the presidential speech. Anil Kedare, Meena Shaikh, Satish Parab, Ashok Padamwar and others took efforts for the success of the function.