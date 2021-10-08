DoP innovates to upheld customer-friendly services; recover in resilience after Covid-19 pandemic

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The Covid-19 pandemic has indeed taught lessons to one and all in the world. It has forced to find out ways to reestablish lives and businesses with resilience. Taking cue of it, like other few government offices, the Department of Post (DoP) adapts innovation to recover from the situation and bring change in the lives of people and businesses. And to give a push to social and economic development.

The pandemic has created an impact on the sector for a significant period, but the situation has forced the DoP to develop new ideas and methods to serve its customers. Elaborating the tech-based services, the assistant superintendent of post offices (II) Sanjay Tathe said, " From July to September 2021, the DoP has started Adhar Updation Centres for citizens to update their email IDs or mobile numbers in their Aadhar Cards. We recorded 1300 updations last month.

The General Insurance (for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles) and Health Insurance are also citizens-centric facilities and 70 policies have been drawn, so far. The DoP will soon be launching a house loan scheme and signed an MoU with LIC and one other private financial entity."

Tathe underlined that the DoP has done laudable service in booking and delivering a large number of medicines (in the region) procured from different parts of the country during the pandemic situation. The Aadhar Enabled Postal Service (AePS) also evoked a good response. Under AePS, the customer (member of India Post Payments Bank) has to submit a service request on the website www.indiapost.gov.in and the postman (within 24 hours to 48 hours) delivers you cash up to Rs 10,000 by withdrawing it from your respective bank. The IPPB non-members can also use the Bharat Bill Payment System platform to pay their bills and taxes; obtain Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Praman) required for the pensioners and family pension-holders (IPPB members and non-members). Our myriad services under e-commerce head are also gaining popularity and momentum, " said ASP (II).

IPPB is a friend in need for customers

The manager of IPPB, Ganesh Kulkarni said, " The department through its various resources including IPPB reaches rural and far-flung areas of the division (Aurangabad and Jalna districts), and also delivering banking services to the doorstep.

IPPB leverages tech platforms for door-to-door banking services, use Aadhaar to open accounts, while a QR card and biometrics will drive authentication, transactions, and payments. Our postmen (in rural and urban) are armed with smartphones and biometric devices to handle transactions."

IPPB offers a range of products and services through multiple channels such as counter services, micro ATMs, mobile banking app, messages and interactive voice response. Like other payments banks, IPPB operates on a smaller scale without involving any credit risks. It encourages deposits up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, accepts mobile payments, transfers or purchases, along with other banking services like ATM and debit cards, net banking, and third-party fund transfers, said the manager.

Tathe and Kulkarni said, " In post-Covid-19 situation, the DoP through its innovativeness continues offering services to the customers in resilence. The services rendered by DoP during the pandemic is sufficient to prove that it is inseparable from the society and its customers."

The senior superintendent of post offices (SSPO) G Hari Prasad was not available to throw more light as he was reported to be on tour.