DPC to review Rs 360 cr devp. works

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The district guardian minister Subhash Desai will be chairing the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting at the district collectorate, tomorrow (Oct 8) afternoon. The meeting will review the progress and status of development works valuing Rs 360 crore, which were approved under the annual development programme, on January 25, 2021.

The works valuing Rs 265 crore were approved in January. Later on, additional demand of Rs 94 crore was made and the final proposal of Rs 360 crore was okayed. The additional demand included Rs 4.65 crore for schemes to be implemented outside tribal areas and Rs 16 crore for special component schemes.

The administrative approval to works valuing Rs 90 crore was given nine months ago. Of which, Rs 57 crore has been spent. Later on, the second wave of Covid-19 hit the district. As a result, a huge expense was made through DPC to control the pandemic situation.

Desai will also review and discuss losses of standing crops, water projects, roads due to downpour, Jal Jeevan Mission, the third wave of Covid-19, construction of new oxygen plants and granting of compensation against the damages.