DPR of Rs 300 cr to rejuvenate Kham-Sukhana Rivers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has underlined that the civic body has already undertaken the Kham River Rejuvenation Project for the last year. The task of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) is underway and will also propose rejuvenation of the Sukhana River, prior to its submission to the union Government to attract funds under Namami Gange Programme.

One year ago, the neglected condition of the city's pride Kham River prompted the AMC administrator to undertake a project giving a fresh lease of life to it with the people's participation including Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB), EcoSattva, Varroc and others. The plastic waste blocking the flow of river water was removed, the silt was removed and the river bed was widened, peaching works were done at different spots, the boundary wall of the river was painted, sapling plantation was undertaken done on the river stretch up to 7-km, so far.

The inclusion of Aurangabad in Namani Gange had raised the hopes of the civic body. EcoSattva is preparing the DPR which will include rejuvenation of Kham and Sukhana Rivers and their combined estimate would be around Rs 300 crore. We will also be seeking the consultation of a national level organisation (in future) in finalising the DPR, said Pandey.