Dr Ajay Nilangekar felicitated

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Sanskrit teacher at Little Flower High School, Dr Ajay Ramchandra Nilangekar received the Mahakavi Kalidas Sanskrit Sadhana Award from the Government of Maharashtra for his outstanding work. He was felicitated by former corporator Prajakta Bhale and Mangesh Bhale on behalf of the Utkarsh Pratishthan, Cidco on the occasion of teachers day. Dr Nilangekar has been promoting and disseminating Sanskrit language for many years. He is also a member of Balbharati's state bureau of textbook production and takes free Sanskrit language conversation classes. Raju Khandagale, Rishabh Kulkarni, Nitin Suradkar, Mohan Allat, Hemant Kulkarni, Prashant Akolkar and others were present.