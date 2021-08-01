Dr Ajay Rotte gets Ph D

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D (Hospital Management and Quality) on Dr Ajay Vasant Rotte, a senior diabetologist and chief executive officer of CIIGMA Group of hospitals.

He has been a consulting diabetologist for over 20 years and is also an assessor of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Dr Rotte submitted his thesis on health care quality and management under the guidance of the dean Dr Walmik Sarwade and Dr Unmesh Takalkar. His friends, well-wishers and colleagues congratulated Dr Rotte on his achievement.