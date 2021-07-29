Dr Chaudhary takes charge of GMCH medical superintendent
Aurangabad, July 29:
The Associate Professor of the Ophthalmology Department of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr Kashinath Chaudhary took the additional charge as the medical superintendent.
Earlier, this additional charge was with the Associate Professor of the Surgery department Dr Suresh Harbade. Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar handed over the charge to Dr Chaudhary. Dr Harbade, Dr Gajanan Surwade, Dr Bharat Sonawane and others were present on the occasion.