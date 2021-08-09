Dr Devanand Shinde appointed member on MPSC

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Dr Devanand Shinde, a professor from the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and former vice-chancellor, was appointed a member on Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Governor and chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari made this appointment. Dr Shinde took an oath of secrecy at Rajbhavan.

The first time that a professor from Bamu was appointed a member of MPSC.

Dr Devanand Shinde has worked as VC of Shivaji University of Kolhapur and also held charge VC of University of Mumbai and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The State Government recommended four names-retired Inspector General of police Pratap Dighavkar, senior bureaucrat Rajiv Jadhav, Dr Shinde and registrar of University of Mumbai, Dr Maqsood Ahmed Khan- for the members' appointment on the commission.

The Governor approved the names of three members on MPSC. Their names are Pratap Dighavkar, Rajiv Jadhav and Dr Shinde, leaving out Dr Khan.

Others from the region who had worked on State Commission in the past are Dr B B Shinde, Dr Dhananjay Yedekar, Dr Babaurao Solunke, Dr U Suryavanshi. Head of Chemical Technology Department Dr Pravin Wakte and his colleagues also felicitated Dr Shinde.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole felicitated Dr Shinde in a programme held on Monday. Speaking at the programme, VC Dr Yeole said that the land of Marathwada had provided artists and knowledgeable persons to the country.