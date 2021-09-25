Dr Dubey’s Institute students excel in JEE-MAIN 2021

Aurangabad, Sept 25: Dr Dubey’s Institute achieved commendable success in JEE-Advanced and JEE-MAIN 2021. Founder and director Dr R S Dubey congratulated all the successful students. Devesh Patodkar secured AIR-798 in JEE-Main (99.36 percentile). Rohit Pawar bagged AIR-1553rd (JEE-Main, 99.67 percentile) rank.

Nine students secured above 98 percentile in Chemistry and many more scored about 95 percentile. Madhura Botawe (99.27 percentile), Sonal Deshpande (98.61 percentile), Abhishree Bhutada (98.00 percentile), Vidisha Joshi (98.97 percentile), Tushar Kulkarni (97.05 percentile), Sumedh Kate (98.05 percentile), Suyash Pande (98.56 percentile), Vaishnavi Mandhani (98.49 percentile), Anish Awalgaonkar, Aishwarya Kulkarni, Aditya Dighe, Samarth Thosar, Rudra Mahajan, Sneha Jaiswal, Parth Gite, Aditya Deshmukh, Om Kulkarni, Sai Jadhav, Neera Patil, Ajinkya Bobde and others qualified JEE MAIN. They were guided by Dr Dubey. The institute has announced new batches for repeaters JEE and NEET from October 1.