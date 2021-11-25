Dr Harshadeep Kamble to inaugurate 1st Parivartanvadi Sahitya Sammelan

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Sanshodhak Vidyarthi Samiti, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Purogami Samajik Sanskritik Mahasangh will jointly organise the first ‘Parivartanvadi Sahitya Sammelan-2021’ at the university auditorium on November 28.

Talking to media persons, chief organiser of the literary meet Samadhan Dahiwal, chairman of the reception committee Prakash Ingle and convener Bharat Hiwrale said noted critic Dr Prahlad Lulekar would chairperson of the meet.

Commissioner of Small and Medium Industries Department Dr Harshadeep Kamble will inaugurate the programme.

Dr Kanchan Desarda, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Jaishree Sonwakde, Dr Rahul Mhaske and adv Pankaj Bansode will be chief guests. The dignitaries guide the first session. A symposium on ‘Caste-Religion Based Politics in country and Direction of today’s Young Generation.’ Dr Umakant Rathod, R P Khilare, Dr Shekhar Magar, Dr Yashwant Sonune and Dr Rekha Meshram will guide the participants.

Kavil Sammelan will also be conducted at 4 pm. Principal Hasan Inamdar, Walmik Wagh, Monika Chavan and others appealed to all to participate in the literary meet.