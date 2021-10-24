Dr Karad rushes to help accident victims

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad rushed to help the injured in an accident involving an auto rickshaw on Sunday afternoon. Dr Karad's convoy was heading towards Subhedari guest house from the district collector office when an auto-rickshaw overturned in front of the convoy. He immediately stopped the vehicle, got down and ran towards the injured.

Karad, who is a doctor, immediately examined the two children injured in the accident. He took out a handkerchief from his pocket and tried to stop the bleeding from one of the injured boy's lips. He was taking the boy to the hospital when the boy's relatives arrived. He then checked if the boy had been hit in the head. Dr Karad said that it is very important in the medical profession to attend an injured person. People must help accident victims. It will save many lives. People must also see that they drive their vehicles carefully.