Dr Katare honoured with ‘Narayandada Kaldate Smriti Sanmati Award’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 9, 2021 10:55 PM2021-09-09T22:55:01+5:302021-09-09T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 9:
Dr Bhagwat Janardhan Katare, former director of Board of College and University Development of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was honoured with ‘Narayandada Kaldate Smriti Sanmati Award’ in a programme held at Ambejogai recently.
University management Council member and secretary of Narayanda Kaldate Smriti Pratishthan Dr Narendra Kale said that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presented the award to Dr Katare for his contribution in social and education field.
President of Pratishthan G G Randad, S K Jogdand, Dr Navnath Ghuge, Aniket Lohia, Pratap Pawar and others were present.