Dr Katare honoured with ‘Narayandada Kaldate Smriti Sanmati Award’

Dr Bhagwat Janardhan Katare, former director of Board of College and University Development of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was honoured with ‘Narayandada Kaldate Smriti Sanmati Award’ in a programme held at Ambejogai recently.

University management Council member and secretary of Narayanda Kaldate Smriti Pratishthan Dr Narendra Kale said that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presented the award to Dr Katare for his contribution in social and education field.

President of Pratishthan G G Randad, S K Jogdand, Dr Navnath Ghuge, Aniket Lohia, Pratap Pawar and others were present.