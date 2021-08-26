Dr Katare selected for Narayandada Kaldate award

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Dr Bhagwat Janardhan Katare, former director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was selected for Narayandada Kaldate Smriti Sanmati award for his contribution in the field of cultural, social and sports fields.

Pujya Narayandada Kaldate Smriti Pratisthan (Ambejogai) was instituted to honour individuals and organisations that make remarkable contributions to education and social fields.

Management Council member and secretary of Pratisthan Dr Narendra Kale. The award will be presented to Dr Katare in a programme to be held at Ambejogai on September 7.