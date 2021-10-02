Dr M A Majid bereaved; M A Gaffar passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2021 10:50 PM2021-10-02T22:50:01+5:302021-10-02T22:50:01+5:30
A resident of Jaswantpura, Muhammad Abdul Gaffar, has died of old age today morning. He was 78.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shahida (Baijipura) today after Namaz-e-Esha and the burial took place in the graveyard, opposite the mosque.
He is survived by four sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of the city's prominent neurologist Dr Muhammad Abdul Majid.