Dr Mandalecha gets all powers of health dept

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey gave all the powers of the health department to Dr Paras Mandlecha.

Dr Mandalecha joined the AMC as a Municipal Health officer two months ago. He was being called as Municipal health officer-I while Dr Neeta Padalkar was health officer-II.

Dr Padalkar was given Covid 19 prevention responsibility while Dr Mandalecha was looking after health department administration. The administrator issued orders and gave whole powers of the health department to Dr Mandalecha. This indicates that Dr Padalkar will be called a medical officer. She can be transferred to any health centre as a medical officer.