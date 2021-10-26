Dr Patil gets ‘NSS Leadership Award’

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Dr T R Patil, the director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was presented with national level

‘NSS Leadership Award’ online on Tuesday. The award was instituted by Mumbai-based Krisha Foundation.

Dr Patil has worked through NSS in social and rural development, blood donation, helping senior citizens and physically challenged persons in the election, road safety drive, tree plantation, creating awareness on election, participation in relief work in Kolhapur flood. The award is presented to only 10 selected NSS directors from across the country.