Dr Ravindra Suryavanshi passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Dr Ravindra Shyamrao Suryavanshi, a resident of Vidyut Colony, passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness.

Last rites were performed on him at Begumpura Police Station this morning.

Dr Ravindra was working as a clock-hour-basis teacher in Mass Communication and Journalism and Liberal Arts Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He was 53 and leaves behind mother and two brothers Dr Kishor Suryavanshi and Jitendra Suryavanshi.