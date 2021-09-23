Dr Ravindra Suryavanshi passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 23, 2021 07:45 PM2021-09-23T19:45:01+5:302021-09-23T19:45:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 23: Dr Ravindra Shyamrao Suryavanshi, a resident of Vidyut Colony, passed away on Thursday morning after a ...

Dr Ravindra Suryavanshi passes away | Dr Ravindra Suryavanshi passes away

Dr Ravindra Suryavanshi passes away

Next

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Dr Ravindra Shyamrao Suryavanshi, a resident of Vidyut Colony, passed away on Thursday morning after a brief illness.

Last rites were performed on him at Begumpura Police Station this morning.

Dr Ravindra was working as a clock-hour-basis teacher in Mass Communication and Journalism and Liberal Arts Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He was 53 and leaves behind mother and two brothers Dr Kishor Suryavanshi and Jitendra Suryavanshi.

Open in app
Tags :Vidyut ColonyVidyut ColonyBegumpura Police StationRavindra Shyamrao SuryavanshiLiberal Arts Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University