Dr Shevtekar on Covid Awareness Campaign Committee

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Dr Jayant Shevtekar, the head of the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), was appointed member on Covid Awareness Campaign Committee.

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs has set up a panel that will create awareness among the masses through folk artists in the State. Dr Shevtekar has been in the field of theatre art for the past three decades.

He also holds charge of Dance and Music Departments.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and others congratulated Dr Shevtekar on his appointment.