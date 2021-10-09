Dr Shivnarayan passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Dr Shivnarayan P Prasad, the retired principal of Regimental High School, died of old age on Friday night. He was 78.

Last rites were performed on him at Banewadi crematorium at 11 am on Saturday. He leaves behind four daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Dr Prasad basically hailed from Bajitpur village in Jehanabad district of Bihar and arrived in the city in 1963. He taught Hindi and Sanskrit at Regimental Children School of Cantonment.

After retirement, he was teaching Hindi at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and different colleges. Dr Prasad wrote 28 books, including ‘Hindi Bhasha-Vyakran Patra Nibandha Rachna’ and ‘Sanskar Vidhi Ankshastra.’