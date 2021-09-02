Dr Ujwala Bhadange appointed Edn Dept head
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 07:40 PM2021-09-02T19:40:01+5:302021-09-02T19:40:01+5:30
Dr Ujwala Bhadange was appointed head of the Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this appointment. Dr Bhadange, who has been in the field of teaching and research for the past 22 years, took charge from Dr Shobhna Joshi.