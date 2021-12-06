Dr Ulhas Udhan passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Dr Ulhas Udhan, the NCP leader from the city and former Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), died of cardiac arrested at 2.30 am on Sunday.

He was 50 and survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Dr Udhan had gone to Malegaon to meet his friend on Sunday. He returned home at 11 pm out of Station. He felt uneasiness and suffered a heart attack after midnight.

He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Dr Udhan is known for helping the students community always. He himself participated in students movements for many years. He was also known to be close to NCP leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among others.

Last rites were performed at Central Naka (N-6) crematorium at 3 pm on Monday. People from different walks of life attended the funeral procession. He was chancellor nominated member on the Management Council of Bamu for some years.