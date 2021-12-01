Dr Vijay Deshmukh to deliver Ginwalla oration

Aurangabad, Dec 1: City oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr Vijay Deshmukh has been invited to deliver the prestigious Dr Ginwalla Oration at the 45th annual national conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India to be held in Mangalore from December 2 to 4.

The honour of Ginwalla oration is given to a person who has done phenomenal work in the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Selection is made every year at the national level. Dr Vijay Deshmukh has been performing face, mouth, jaws, head and neck surgeries for the last 31 years.