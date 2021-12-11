Drunkards kill old man

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A body of an old man Baban Dhuraji Shinde (65, Nipani Bhalgaon) was found murdered by crushing by with stone was found near Sahara City on Beed By-pass road on Wednesday. During the investigation, it was found that Shinde was murdered by two drunkards of his own village. Both of them have been arrested, informed Cidco MIDC police station PI Vitthal Pote.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Sarjerao Khadagale (27) and Parmeshwar Babasaheb Khandagale (30, both residents of Nipani Bhalgaon).

On December 8, Shinde was found dead at Beed By-pass road. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by his son Sudam Shinde.

During investigation, it was found that Shinde had gone to consume liquor with Yogesh and Parmeshwar and later, Shinde was found murdered.

After the incident, Yogesh had fled to Pune and hence, the police were more suspicious on them. The police arrested both of them on Saturday morning. However, they have not told the reason of murder and the investigation is on, the police said.