DSO booked in fight case

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

A case of beating a woman, came from Ratnagiri to taken Rs 2.58 lakh in a mango transaction has been registered against the district sports officer Kavita Subhash Navande at the Jawaharnagar police station. Meanwhile, cases have also been registered against two women from Ratnagiri, on the basis of the complaint lodged by Navande, the police informed.

According to the details, Supriya Balasaheb Pawar (27, Kuwarbab, Ratnagiri) in her complaint mentioned that Kavita Navande was a sports officer at Ratnagiri in 2008. The complainant was studying in class 12th then and both knew each other. On March 2020, Navande called Pawar on phone and told her that she want to do the business of Alphanso mangoes and for which she should help her to gain the mangoes. Accordingly, Pawar sent 300 mango boxes to Navande. She paid some amount in this transaction but the remaining Rs 2.58 lakh were not paid. She requested her to pay the amount but she was ignoring it.

On Monday, Pawar came to Aurangabad with her sister and went to the Navande’s office at around 5.30 pm. She demanded her the money, but Navande told her that she did not knew her. She also slapped and abused her, Pawar mentioned in her complaint. Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station.