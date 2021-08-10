Dubai based agri group to invest in Bidkin food park

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The food park, to be set up on a 500-acre site in Bidkin Auric City, is expected to open next year and a tender process has been launched for the construction of the food park. Talks with a large group of industries from Dubai are underway to bring in agro-based as well as food processing industries to Bidkin.

The infrastructure work of the Bidkin phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has been completed and the sale of plots has also started. The officials said that with infrastructure work complete, the Bidkin phase which is located on 7,500 acres will be grander than the Shendra phase. Work is currently underway on seven and a half thousand acres of land In Bidkin. Five thousand acres of this is fully developed. Work of building roads, electricity, water and internet connectivity have been completed in the industrial area. Work is also undertaken for a large waste water treatment plant. Talks are being held to bring domestic and international industries to Bidkin. Giving information, joint managing director Jitendra Kakuste said, with restrictions eased, the AITL officials are meeting delegations of domestic companies for investments. The target is to bring food processing industries to Bidkin for the proposed food park on 500 acres. The AITL has floated tenders for the construction of the food park. A Dubai based large agriculture company group has also shown interest and are ready to invest in the food park. If the acquisition of the 20,000 acres of land is completed in the next ten years, 1,000 small and large companies will start in Shendra and Bidkin, creating more than 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Amazing Aurangabad to attract investments

The government has also launched an initiative 'Amazing Aurangabad' to attract investments to DMIC. The state government, state industries department, DMIC administration, CMIA, CII, Massia and other industrial associations are also making efforts to attract investment. The initiatives like 'Magnetic Maharashtra' and Start-up conventions that had come to a standstill are gaining momentum.

Wide range of plots

The price of land in Bidkin phase is Rs 3,200 per sq ft. Plots ranging from 1,000 sq meter to 100 acres are available here. The price of land reserved for business is Rs 4,800 per sq m and residential land is available at Rs 9,600 per sq m. The plots range from 350 sq m to 15 acres.