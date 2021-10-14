Dussehra celebrations at Greenvalley

The students and teachers of Greenvalley School celebrated Dussehra by dancing on the beats of Dandiya and Garba songs on Friday. Dussehra is celebrated to depict win of good over evil. The 'Dandiya Activity' was conducted with great fervour under the guidance of director Dayal Singh and principal Urmila Kanwar. Students came in shimmering traditional attires to the school. The background music lighted up the whole ambience. Students and teachers danced to the tune of Dandiya and Garba songs. The school extended gratitude towards the parents for their cooperation.