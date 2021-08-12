E-auction of 10 shops at T V Centre shopping complex

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon e-auction 10 galas of the T V Centre shopping complex, as their bidders failed to pay auction money as well as take possessions in the past seven years. Meanwhile, the section concerned has decided to refrain these default-bidders from participating in the e-auction.

The AMC deputy engineer (sewage/buildings) Anil Tanpure said, " The complex was built by raising money through auctioning of 50 galas in 2014. Of which, 10 occupants won the bid, but failed to fulfil the due procedures and take possession of their respective galas, till today. Hence, the AMC has decided to e-auction these galas. The desirous bidders will have to send their bids online. The tender in this regard will be floated soon."

It may be noted that the AMC has collected crores of rupees and then utilised the revenue to construct the L-shaped complex. The galas were allotted to the highest bidders only. Each shop has been leased out for 30 years from the date of possession.

Earlier, under the guidance of the AMC administrator A K Pandey and the assessor and collector of tax Aparna Thete through a public notice had alerted to the 13 default-bidders to deposit the auction money (100 per cent) and take possession of their respective shops on or before July 31, 2021. Of which, three of them responded positively, while 10 of the bidders did not turn up, it is learnt.