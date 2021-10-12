E H Flowtec becomes first corporate company in state to adopt e-bus service

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

As a part of the environment conservation efforts and to improve the air quality, Endress Hauser Flowtec India Pvt Ltd, has started using green and eco-friendly electric buses for employee transportation. E H is the first private company in the state to start using e-buses services in the state. The launch of the bus service was held virtually at the Waluj plant on Tuesday. The E-vehicles are capable of saving 3,50,000 litres of diesel with 10 years of operation.

The e-buses are zero-emission bus powered by lithium batteries. The batteries have a range of about 150 km depending upon traffic conditions. Speaking on the occasion, Kulathu Kumar, president and director, E H Flowtec pvt ltd said, "As an alternative to traditional fuel sources and to improve air quality, the E H has decided to introduce the zero emission buses E H under its go green initiative. This fully owned and operated employee bus is the first of its kind for a private limited company in India.

The e-buses will be using electricity generated by the solar panels installed at our plant, thus enabling end-to-end environment-friendly transportation. We are confident that other corporate companies will also adopt e-mobility for the greener future of our country." Additional chief secretary (Industries) Baldev Singh, district collector Sunil Chavan, consul general, Switzerland Othmar Hardegger, chief operating officer Dr Andreas Mayr, chief executive officer Dr Mirko Lehmann, other dignitaries and senior management team participated in the event.