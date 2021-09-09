Economic self-dependent is gist of NEP: Minister Samant

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that financial self-dependency is the new education policy (NEP).

He was speaking in a programme organised at Rukhmini Hall of MGM Campus on Thursday organised to celebrate the second foundation day of MGM University.

Chairman of MGM Kamalkishor Kadam, chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, trustees Prataprao Borade, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Atul Save, Dr Sudhir Gavhane and others, were present.

Samant said that MGM is providing qualitative education much before the arrival of

NEP. He said that MGM had set an example for others and all the Government institutes would be informed about this.

“The State Government has planned to start a hostel near Navjivan Marathi School in Delhi for farmers children who wish to prepare for the competitive examination.

It will be valuable if MGM participates on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis in the initiative. We prefer to strengthen existing institutes than establishing a new one,” he said. The minister hinted at starting medical colleges under private universities.

Kamalkishor Kadam said that they make efforts to inculcate intellectual and financial values of self-dependent among students. Dr Vilas Sapkal also spoke. The dignitaries released a house journal, ‘Gwaksh.’

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar made an introductory speech. Devashish Shedge conducted the proceedings while Dr Asha Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks.