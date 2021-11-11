ED conducts raids on two professionals in city

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The teams of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided seven places of two industrialists in Aurangabad city on Thursday. These raids are related to the sale of the Jalna Co-operative Sugar Factory at Ramnagar, Jalna, it is being gossiped about. However, the ED has not given any official confirmation in this regard.

Offices related to business, construction, seed and education institutes of two professionals were raided on Thursday. The action was executed at seven establishments and 54 ED officers participated in it. The raids started in the morning and continued till late at night. One ED team visited Jalna Co-operative Sugar Factory at Ramnagar in Jalna and also sought information from the local people.