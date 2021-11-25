Education secretary visits Satara ZP school

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Secretary of the education department Vandana Krushna on Thursday paid a visit to the Zilla Parishad (ZP) school in Satara area. She then interacted with the students of class eighth and questioned them about education, mobile and internet. She remained in the school for two hours and appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the school and also gave a pat on the back to the students, informed principal Manjushree Rajguru.

She arrived in the city for court work. During interaction, she quizzed the students about the internet and if they know how to use Google. She then asked the students to search for the largest animal through the internet. She appreciated the students for completing the task correctly. She then quizzed the students about scholarship and education. Around 40 eighth graders were present in the class.

Krushna then paid a visit to the dense forest garden, room to read, computer laboratory and toilets and was pleased with the facilities, informed education officer Dr B B Chavan. Education deputy director Anil Sable, Kalimoddin Kazi, R B Wani, Rakesh Salunke, Jayashree Chavan, Anil Pawar and Dadasaheb Narwade were present.