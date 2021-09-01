Education societies to get non-salary grant

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The State Government sanctioned Rs 237 crore as a non-salary grant for schools and sent the first installment to the commissioner of Education Department.

It may be noted that the Government has not released any amount o the education societies for the past three years.

The office-bearers of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sanstha Mahamandal led by its president Vijay Naval Patil took up the issued time and again and had a meeting with School Education Minister recently.

Ashok Thorat, Ravindra Fadnavis, Vijay Gavhane, Ganpatrao Balwadkar, S P Jawalkar, Walmik Surase and some members of the legislative council were present for the meeting.

The education societies association filed a petition in Nagpur bench of Bombay High which directed the Education Department to release a non-salary grant as per the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. Contempt of court petition was filed in the HC for the delay in releasing the fund.

The Government sanctioned Rs 237 crore immediately and sent the first installment to the commissioner of Education Department. The schools receive seven to eight per cent non-salary grants.

The association office-bearers expressed satisfaction with the court judgement, which made Government sanction the grant.