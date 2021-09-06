Education system needs changes: Ranjitsingh Disale

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

“Qualitative education is a right of children and students should make collective efforts for it. There is a need to make changes in the current education system,” said Ranjitsingh Disale, a Global Teacher Award winner.

He was speaking in a programme on ‘Changing Nature of Education’ organised at MGM University online to celebrate Teacher’s Day.

Ranjitsingh Disale said that discussions should be held about education and quality in Government schools.

“Education is free in Government schools but, there can be no compromise on its quality,” he said.

Disale also shed light on ‘Ashram Education, School Education and Online Education systems.

Earlier, Vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal made an introductory speech.

VC Dr Sapkal said that there is a need to make students self-dependent considering his/her capacity.

Dr Rekha Shelke, deputy registrar Prerna Dalvi were also present. Sharvari Tamse conducted the proceedings while registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar proposed a vote of thanks.