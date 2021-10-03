Efforts for Ayurveda AIIMS in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The city of Aurangabad is the capital of tourism. Efforts will be made to set up Ayurveda AIIMS here, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking at a function in honour of covid warriors organized on Sunday on behalf of the Ayurved Vyaspeeth.

The programme was organised at IMA hall in Samarthnagar. Dr Karad was felicitated in the beginning. Ayurveda doctors, medical officers, ambulance doctors and teachers of various colleges who performed duty during the covid period were honored. Vaidya Santosh Nevpurkar of the Ayurved Vyaspeeth demanded that there should be an Ayurveda AIIMS in his city on the lines of Delhi. So that everything, including research, gets underway. IMA president Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, secretary Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Srikant Deshmukh, civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Dr Subhash Bhoyar and Vaidya Anand Katti were present. Vaidya Ravi Borde, Bhairav Kulkarni, Vinay Sevalikar, Pankaj Mule, Pradeep Patil, Atul Murugkar and others made efforts.