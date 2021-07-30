Efforts to organise international conference in city

Aurangabad, July 30:

Efforts will be made to convene a conference of managing directors and chief executive officers of international companies in Aurangabad in the near future for industrial growth in Marathwada, members of the new executive committee of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) said in a press conference here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju said, CMIA has been implementing various activities for the last 53 years. For the last two years, skilled manpower has been provided to the industry by imparting training to the youth of class X-XII under the 'Strive' initiative. Under this 650 students have been imparted training. After 2015, the concepts of 'Start Up India', 'Innovation' and 'Make in India' came to the fore. CMIA has set up 'Magic' to guide new entrepreneurs and engineers in the field. The lockdown started on March 23 last year in the backgdrop of coronavirus. CMIA, Massia, CII, Aurangabad First, Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh all helped the administration to keep the industry afloat. CMIA also guided all industries to follow the corona regulations and also took initiative for vaccination. In the second wave, the entrepreneurs and associations donated medical equipment worth Rs 9 crore. These include oxygen plants, RT-PCR detectors, ventilators, etc. in the GMCH. CMIA vice president Nitin Gupta, secretary Satish Lonikar, Joint treasurer Anil Mali were present.