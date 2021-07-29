EGS joint secretary renames Aurangabad city

Aurangabad, July 29:

The Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) joint secretary C N Suryawanshi has changed the name of the Aurangabad city. In a letter to the deputy district collectors demanding the list of the works done under the EGS in the Marathwada region, Aurangabad has been mentioned as Sambhajinagar. The incident has raised the eyebrows in the administrative arena.

The officers and the employees were in dilemma as the Aurangabad has been mentioned as Sambhajinagar in the government documents.

On July 29, Suryawanshi issued letters to the deputy collectors of the Beed, Latur, Jalna, Osmanabad, Bhandara, Nagpur, Raigadh, Nandurbar, Buldhana and Aurangabad districts. In the concerned letters, the list of the works done in all these districts under EGS on experimental basis was demanded for increasing the workers in these works. During the meeting chaired by legislative council deputy speaker in March 2020, it was decided to sought lists of the EGS works on the experimental basis. However, these district had not sent the lists until now. Hence, the concerned districts were informed through the letters as the next meeting in this regard was to be held soon. In this letter, Aurangabad has been mentioned as Sambhajinagar. When tried to contact Suryawanshi on phone, he could not be contacted.