Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in city with devotion

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

Various programmes were organised in the different parts of the city to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) on Tuesday.

Julus-e-Muhammed is taken out on Eid-e-Milad every year. But, this year, permission was not granted for the procession by the police Department. ‘Annadaan, sharbat were distributed.

Youth Wing of Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) conducted a mega blood donation camp at four places in the city today.

The preparations for the celebration of Eid-e-Milad was being done for the past eight days. Various roads, mosques and historical gates in old city areas were illuminated.

Convener of Julus-e-Muhammedi Dr Murtuza Shaikh had urged the people to celebrate the festival traditionally as permission was not granted for a procession for the consecutive second year. Muslim brethren distributed food, sharbat, hoisted flags and burst crackers.

Thousands of followers thronged Khuldabad today to see Pairhan-e- Mubarak (holy attire) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is displayed once a year at Khuldabad.

Box

650 persons donate blood

The Youth Wing of JIH organised a mega blood donation camp at four places in the city on the occasion. Around 650 persons donated blood at JIH office-Katkat Gate, Lal Masjid at Town Hall, Paithan Gate, and Chikalthana between 10 am to 7.30 pm. Shaikh Shahrukh, Salman Siddiqui, Safdar Ansari, Shaikh Zamir, Shaikh Faheem, Asef Johri, Naser Johri, Shaikh Mujeeb, Abdul Gaffar, Shaikh Azhar, Irfan Khan and others worked for the success of the camp.