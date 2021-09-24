Eight districts in Marathwada receive 131 per cent rainfall

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Rains are causing havoc in Marathwada, the division has received 894.8 mm rains till the morning of September 24, compared to the division's annual average of 679.6 mm. Excessive rains have been recorded in 20 circles. In the afternoon, the figure reached to 900 mm, 221 mm above average. Eight districts have received 131 per cent rainfall.

The kharif crops have been damaged due to the excessive 31 per cent rainfall. There are 8 circles in Beed district, 5 in Latur, 5 in Osmanabad and one each in Nanded and Parbhani that have received heavy to very heavy rainfall. About 1.56 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from 8 big dams in the division.

Difficulties in conducting panchanama

It is raining and there are difficulties in conducting panchanama. This week's rains are likely to increase the percentage of damaged area. Crops on 16 lakh hectares have been affected due to heavy rains but it is likely to increase further. So far 22 lakh farmers have been affected. Panchanama has been conducted on 12 lakh hectares and the damage area is likely to increase due to ongoing rains.

Jayakwadi at 78 per cent

More than 1.56 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from 8 big dams in Marathwada. These dams are full and highest discharge of 65,345 cusecs of water is being made from Vishnupuri project, followed by 35,000 cusecs of from Siddeshwar project. Also, 15,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from lower Dudhna, 13,000 cusecs from Yeldari, 4,000 cusecs from Majalgaon dam, 4,500 cusecs from Manjara, 19,530 cusecs from Painganga project and 1800 cusecs from Manar is being released. The water stock in Jayakwadi dam is currently at 78 per cent and the inflow of water in the dam is 1200 cusecs. The Khadka weir is 100 per cent full, the Shahagad weir is 45 per cent full and the Sina Kolegaon project has 53 per cent water storage.