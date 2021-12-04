Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Fest at Podar International School, Waluj

Aurangabad, Dec 4: Podar International School, Waluj organized an inter-house Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat Quiz for the students of Grades 3 to 8 in two groups. Ignis House participants emerged winners in both the groups. The participants of Group A winners were - Ankita Manal, Divya Jadhav, Swara Tokale, and in Group B - Bennish Kazi, Durva Bhangal and Shravani Kakad.

Ventus House participants were the runners up while Terra House secured the third position. An inter-House Odissi Folk Dance Competition was held for the students of Grades 5 to 8. As Maharashtra is paired up with Odisha in the list issued by the CBSE, children are enthusiastically exploring the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. Various folk dance forms of Odisha were performed and the importance of the each dance form was showcased by the students. Participants of Ventus House – Tejaswini Thorat, Swara Bhole, Snehal Dhondre, Riya Ghatge and Flavia Monteiro won the competition.

Principal Louis Rodrigues, and Riya Kapoor, HM Jumbo Kids, L.N Singh, Shagufta Kazi, Ashwini Bhandare, teaching and non-teaching staff made efforts for the success of the initiative.