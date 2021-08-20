Elders need to be aware of rights

Lokmat News Network

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

In recent times, the crime against elderly persons has increased considerably. The security of the senior citizens from the near and dear and from the anti-social elements in the society has become a matter of concern. Hence, there is a severe need to make the senior citizens aware of their legal rights, and they should approach the police immediately in case of breaching of their rights, appealed the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta.

A cell is operated for the redressal of the grievances of elderly persons. In domestic disputes related to the senior citizen, the squad plays a vital role in resolving the issue. Parents are often neglected and deprived of their rights by their children. The trained police personnel call the children of the old parents and try to resolve the matter through counseling. Many such issues have been resolved, and the parents had thanked the city police for it, the police sources said.

Moreover, there is the threat of thefts and attacks on elderly persons living alone. The old people often fall prey to the fraudsters in financial and land deals. There are laws related to the security and legal rights of the senior citizens, and they should be aware of it, said Dr Gupta.

Box-----------

Initiatives implemented by the Aurangabad Police Commissionerate

- Senior Citizens assistance cell - The problems of the senior citizens in the Aurangabad city are noted, and assistance is provided as per the requirement by contacting them through the government phone.

- A 24 X & helpline number - 1090 is available.

- Whatsapp No. - 8310022222

- Efforts are taken at all the police stations coming under the jurisdiction of the commissionerate to know the problems faced by the senior citizens and provide immediate assistance.

Box-------------

Government initiatives for senior citizens

- As per the maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens Act, 2007, those elderly persons who are incapable of their own sustenance, can apply for the financial assistance to the tribunal.

- It is mandatory to establish at least one old age home in a district for the residential facilities for the elders.

- There is a provision that it is mandatory for all the government hospitals, partial or wholly funded hospitals, to enhance the medical services available for the senior citizens and provide free treatment of severe diseases by specialists.