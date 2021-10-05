Election Commission asks AMC to form Prabhags

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

The State Election Commission (SEC) asked Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to form a cluster (Prabhag) of three wards as per the new norms approved by the State Government.

It may be noted that all the political parties in the city were waiting for the elections eagerly. The SEC issued a letter to the AMC on Tuesday evening directing it to form prabhags as per the new norms.

There will be the formation of 38 prabhags in 115 wards of the city. The SEC has confirmed it. In 37 prabhags, each of them will have three wards. There will be a separate prabhag (38th) of four wards.

The Commission directed the civic body to form prabhags keeping in view the population of census 2011 and set up a committee of experienced officers.

With this, the elections are likely to be held in April-May 2022. The term of corporators of the last elections ended in April 2019. The elections were not held because of Covid 19 spread and court cas over the ward reservation system. New aspirants and former corporations were waiting for the decision of SEC which asked 21 municipal corporations of the State, including Aurangabad. to form prabhags.

The commission said that the one-member ward system was being scrapped. The new draft of prabhags will be prepared. The civic body was asked to commence the work today itself.

The instructions issued to the Corporation included making available maps of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe population as per the census of 2011, hiring experienced officers, officers related to the ward structure, town planners, computer experts and other officers while preparing a draft, the population of a prabhag can be kept ten per cent less or ten per cent more.

Box

Population given by the Commission - 12,28,032

Scheduled Caste Population - 2,38,105

Scheduled Tribes-16,320

Total seats - 115