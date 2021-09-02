Electric vehicle virtual roadshow today

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

EVangelise '21, iCreate in association with MAGIC, is organizing a virtual roadshow on Friday at 4 pm.

The organisers have appealed the participants to enroll for EVangelise ’21, Electric Vehicle Innovation Challenge, to electrify the future and revolutionize the way the world transport. There will be three different stages including, Idea, Design & Build.

Interested candidates can enroll at any phase. It will conclude with an Innovation Showcase consisting of three events: EV Expo, Pitch at 'Electrify Your Future', and Statue of Unity EV Race.

Registration Link for EV Roadshows: https://bit.ly/MAGIC-Roadshow.