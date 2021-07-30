Electronic shop burgled in Aurangpura

Aurangabad, July 30:

Thieved broke into the Vyankatesh Electrical shop at Aurangpura and made off with cash amounting around Rs 2 lakh. The thieves bend the CCTV cameras installed in the building.

Vyantatesh Electrical is situated on the Aurangabad main road, where wholesale electronic goods are sold. The owner Santosh Jethlia closed the shop as usual and went home at around 4 pm. He kept the amount in the shop. During night, the thieves broke into the shop and took away cash amounting around Rs 2 lakh. They also took costly electronic articles with them.

On Friday morning, Jethlia came to know about the theft and he immediately informed the City Chowk police about it. The police along with dog squad rushed and inspected the spot. The police observed two thieves in the CCTV cameras entering from the back gate of the building.

PI Sambhaji Pawar, crime branch API Manoj Shinde, constable Vijay Nikam, Santosh Sonawane, Rajendra Salunke, Vishal Patil, Desraj More, Abhijeet Gaikwad, Datta Bade and others were present.