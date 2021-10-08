Electronics, Bhel shops burgled at Pandariba

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

Thieves tried to broke four shops in the centrally located Pandariba area in the city on Thursday midnight. The thieves managed to broke into an electronic goods shop and made off with articles amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh. They also broke a Bhel shop but did not find anything. A case has been registered in City Chowk police station.

Pranav Pramod Mehta runs an electronic gadgets shop at Pandariba by the name Pushkar Smart Plant. The thieve broke the locks of the shutter of the shop and took away articles amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh. Later, they broke into a Bhel shop, but they could not find anything.

They also tried to broke the locks of two more shops but failed. The thefts were noticed on Friday morning. A case has been registered while PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case. Meanwhile, a thief has been captured in the CCTV camera in this area, and the police are investigating in this regard, the police said.