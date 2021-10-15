Eleven big dams in M'wada filled up to the brim

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

All 11 big dams in Marathwada are filled up to the brim. Hence water will be released during the Rabi, Kharif season and drinking purposes during summer from all projects.

At present, 50,000 cusecs of water is being released from all dams. There is 5,074 MCM usable water stock in all dams. The inflow of water to all projects has reduced. Jayakwadi, lower Dudhna, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Majra, Penganga, Manar, Nimna terna, Vishnupuri and Sina Kolegaon are 100 per cent full. The Khandka weir has 94 per cent while the Shahgad weir has 55 per cent water storage.

In all, 600 mm rainfall was recorded in the catchment area of 11 dams. Water was released from Jayakwadi five times last year during Rabi and Kharif seasons. This year, water distribution from Jayakwadi was planned till July 31, 2021. The dam has 1,279 MCM of water for irrigation of 1,46,900 hectares for Rabi crop and 53,000 hectare for Kharif crop. Water will also be released from the Nandur Madhameshwar canal and Lower Dudhna canal.

Evaporation increased

Evaporation has increased due to the October heat. To date, 4.107 MCM of water has evaporated from all the dams. The percentage of evaporation is also likely to increase if the heat increases.