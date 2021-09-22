Employees deprived of increment approach court

Aurangabad. Sept 22:

Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered to slap notices to the defendants following a petition filed by government and semi-government employees who were deprived of pay increment due to retirement just one day before the annual pay hike. The petition will be heard on October 29.

The employees who retired just one day before the annual pay hike for government and semi-government employees, i.e from June 30, 2007 onwards, filed a petition in the bench through adv Shivkumar Mathapati. Until now, government and semi-government employees were given annual increments every year as per the date of their appointment. However, in order to make it easier for the administration to give pay rise and streamline the fixation of the salaries of the employees, in the sixth pay commission, the state government had fixed July 1 as the date for giving pay hike to all by changing the rule 10 of Maharashtra Civil Services (revised pay) rules 2009 and the central government amended the Central civil services (revised pay) rules 2008. Also, in order to ensure that no injustice is done to any employee, the salary increment was given on July 1, 2006 to those who have been in office for more than 6 months from the previous increment on July 1, 2006. Those who had completed less than 6 months of service were given a pay hike on July 1, 2007 and the pay hike date was fixed for all.

Deprived of benefits for only one day

Employees who retired on June 30, 2007, may have received pay increment on July 1, but many government and semi-government employees, who had served for six months to one year and worked for more than a month, were deprived of the benefit of pay hike on July 1.