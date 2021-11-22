Employees observe 1-day token strike in Bamu campus

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

Members of Maharashtra State College and University Employees Joint Action Committee observed a one-day complete bandh in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada (Bamu) on Monday for their different demands including implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to 796 employees. This was the seventh day of a series of the agitation launched by the employees on November 16.

The agitators who were sporting black badges also raised slogans in front of the administrative building today.

The officers and employees participated in the agitation in large numbers bringing work to a standstill. The agitators frequently ignoring their demands has forced them to start a series of agitations.

Their demands included implementation of five-day a week, arrears of those staffers who were given the benefit of the new pay commission, implementation of the old pension scheme, granting permission to fill vacant posts of non-teaching staff members.

Dr Kailas Pathrikar led the agitation. Prakash Akde, Manoj Shet, Vijay Darbastwar, Anil Khamgaonkar, Sunit Ankushe, Shubhangi Binniwale, Shakil Rampure, Ranjana Shingade and others were present.