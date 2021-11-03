Employees union threatens Bamu for indefinite bandh

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

Shikshak-Karmachari Sevak Sangh of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) warned the university administration of indefinite bandh if their pending problems are not solved.

The recommendations of the 7th pay commission were implemented for the university staff. But, it was applicable for all the posts of Bamu. The employees have been waiting to get the benefit of the new pay panel for the past 11 months.

The other demands included releasing 58 months pending salary arrears, the continuation of assurance career promotion scheme for the employees.

A joint action committee of university and college employees (Rajya Mahavidyalayin and Vidpith Sevak Samyukta Kriti Samiti) led by Dr Kailas Pathrikar threatened to launch an indefinite university bandh if their pending problems are not solved by December.